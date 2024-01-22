PLUS Simpang Pulai to Gopeng lane closure till Feb 7

PLUS users who ply the North South Highway from Ipoh to KL, take note. The highway operator has announced lane closures on the stretch between Simpang Pulai and Gopeng. Specifically, it’s from KM291.4 to KM296.4, southbound towards KL. It’s for resurfacing works.

Lanes will be closed in stages from today (January 22) till February 7. As this is a two-lane stretch of the PLUS, only one lane will be open to traffic at any time. The highway operator says that work will only be done on weekdays; this should be to avoid jams as traffic is heavier on the weekends.

With just one lane open on a relatively slow stretch, there’s bound to be congestion, so be patient and drive safe. Follow the sign boards and crew instructions at the work site.

