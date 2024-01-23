Google adds AI-powered features to Android Auto – message summaries; action and reply suggestions

Posted in International News / By Gerard Lye / January 23 2024 12:36 pm

Google has announced series of updates for Android Auto which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to make it easier and less distracting for drivers to communicate with their smartphones. The updated Android Auto was revealed during the recent Galaxy Unpacked event where Samsung unveiled the latest S24 series.

One of the most notable changes to Android Auto is the ability to use AI to automatically summarise long texts or busy group chats while you’re driving. At present, Android Auto is able to read back messages to you, so the new feature will make it easier to understand what is being said rather than having to focus on each individual message read out to you.

With AI, Android Auto will also be able to suggest relevant actions and replies and execute them without you touching your phone. Google demonstrated this feature in a video, where a user can share an ETA (estimated time of arrival) when asked “when will you arrive?” Another possible use case is if you are sent a meetup location, Android Auto will be able to suggest to have the navigation function set up accordingly with just a single tap.

One other change touted by Google is purely aesthetic, and that is Android Auto being able to import personalised design elements, like your wallpaper and icons, from the smartphone to create a “more seamless transition and consistent experience from your phone to your car.”

