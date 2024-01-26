KTM cancels selected Shuttle Tebrau SG-JB services – involves 8 days in Feb, full refund for ticket holders

Take note, those who use the train to cross the Causeway. KTM has announced that it will be cancelling a couple of Shuttle Tebrau services connecting Singapore and Johor Bahru, due to the rescheduling of train operations.

The trains cancelled are number 81 and 82, which affect February 5, 11, 19 and 26; and trains 75 and 76, which affect February 8, 14, 22 and 29. Passengers affected can request for a full refund through KTM Wallet, by cancelling the tickets using the KTMB Mobile App, online, or at ticket counters.

If you’re doing it online, log in to your KITS account, click ‘My Ticket’, choose the affected Shuttle Tebrau ride in ‘Upcoming’, click refund and submit. Otherwise, head to a KTM counter, submit your ticket and fill up the refund form.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

