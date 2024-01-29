2024 Modenas Kawasaki Z900 SE, Z900 ABS new colours for Malaysia, pricing starts at RM44,900

Posted in Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 29 2024 11:20 am

2024 Modenas Kawasaki Z900 SE

Getting new colours for the Malaysia retro motorcycle markets are the 2024 Modenas Kawasaki Z900 SE and Z900 ABS, priced at RM55,900 and RM44,900, respectively. While the retail price excluding road tax, insurance and registrati9on for the Z900 SE stays the same, the Z900 ABS sees a RM1,000 jump from the previous price of RM43,900 under Modenas.

The Z900 ABS is now available in a Candy Persimmon Red/Ebony paint scheme while the Z900 SE now comes in Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray. A two-year unlimited mileage warranty comes with every Z900 purchased and are now available in selected Modenas Kawasaki dealer showrooms.

2024 Kawasaki Z900 ABS

Both the Z900 SE and Z900 ABS come with the same engine, a liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder mill displacing 948 cc, with 16-valves and DOHC. Power is rated at 125 hp at 9,500 rpm with a peak torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm.

Power gets to the rear wheel via chain drive and a six-speed assist and slipper clutch equipped gearbox. Seat height for the Z900 is set at 805 mm with weight claimed to be 211 kg with 17-litres of fuel in the tank.

Differentiating the Z900 SE from the base model Z900 ABS is the inclusion of radial-mount Brembo M4.32 radial-mount monobloc brake callipers with Brembo 300 mm diameter semi-floating discs in front. The Z900 ABS gets axial-mount Nissin four-pot units on twin 300 mm diameter discs while two-channel ABS is standard equipment on both Z900s.|

For suspension, the Z900 SE gets 41 mm diameter upside-down forks with gold anodised fork legs, adjustable for rebound while the rear end gets an Ohlins S46 monoshock, with remote preload adjustment and adjustable rebound. The Z900 is fitted with an upside-down fork finished in black with rebound adjustment and a monoshock with rebound and preload adjustment.

GALLERY: 2024 Modenas Kawasaki Z900 SE

