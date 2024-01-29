2024 Pirelli Scorpion Trail III adventure-touring tyres, for sporty touring riders, with better wet weather grip

Posted in Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 29 2024 6:37 pm

Developed for the sporty adventure-touring motorcycle rider, the 2024 Pirelli Scorpion Trail III sport-touring tyre performance on asphalt and is suitable for light off-roading. Sharing DNA with the Pirelli Diablo sports tyre, the Scorpion Trail III is what Pirelli calls a street enduro tyre.

The Scorpion Trail III offers stability even under fully-loaded conditions in the wet as well as low road noise. This is achieved by the use of alternating central and transverse grooves in the tyre pattern, with the iconic Pirelli ‘flash’ featuring prominently.

This is followed by the integration of the central grooves into the shoulder, giving stability and grip on dirt roads. More rubber is thus presented to the road surface, increasing the performance of the Scorpion Trail III overall.

New rubber compounds are used in the zero belt construction of the Scorpion Trail III. The rear comes with a dual-compound radial with a soft compound on the shoulders using plasticising resins that optimise cornering grip.

The Scorpion Trail III is available is various sizes to suit adventure-touring and road motorcycles in a variety of sizes. For those with 19-inch front wheels, a 120/90 with matching 170/60-17 rear will be hitting the international market in the second half of 2024.

