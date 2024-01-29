Ex-MARii CEO charged in RM6.4 mil cheating case

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / January 29 2024 8:52 pm

Former Malaysian Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) CEO Datuk Madani Sahari has been charged in court again, this time for cheating, Bernama reports. The 57-year-old is accused of deceiving MARii’s board of directors over a training contract more than four years ago, duping the board into believing that the price offered by LPS Learning Platform to conduct training was RM6.4 million when the actual price was only RM2.3 million.

The contract was awarded to LPS Learning Platform as the training provider for the central, east coast, southern and East Malaysian regions, the news report indicated. The offence was allegedly committed in a meeting room at a hotel at Jalan Stesen Sentral Dua here between 10.50am and 3.35pm on December 14, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping and a fine, if found guilty. Madani pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was made in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court earlier today.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed Madani bail of RM300,000, as per the request of deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How. She also set February 29 as the date for mention. Law said Madani had been charged in the Shah Alam sessions court with corruption and he will be charged again in the same court tomorrow with an offence under Section 403 of the Penal Code for misappropriation of property.

“The prosecution will apply to transfer the case in the Shah Alam court to be tried together with the case in the sessions court here (Kuala Lumpur),” said Law.

On April 14 last year, Madani was charged in the Shah Alam sessions court with accepting a bribe of RM5 million from an individual through a bank account as a reward for helping a company secure a letter of award for a contract worth RM12 million. He was later charged in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court on May 8 last year with soliciting a bribe of RM5 million to help a company obtain a contract for a training and placement programme worth RM24 million.

