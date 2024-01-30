Transport ministry announces GOLD special plate series in conjunction with 50th Federal Territories Day

The ministry of transport has announced a special vehicle registration plate series, this being a GOLD series to commemorate the golden jubilee celebration of the 50th Federal Territories Day. The availability of the plate series was announced by transport minister Anthony Loke earlier today.
The special series, which runs from 1 to 9,999, will be available for online bidding through the JPJeBid system from 12am on February 1 until 10pm on February 5, with the bidding results set to be announced on February 6. The bidding method for the series will follow the existing terms and conditions that have been set through the JPJeBid system.
A minimum bidding price has been set for categories in the series. The minimum bid for running numbers is RM300, while that for popular numbers is RM800. As for ‘attractive’ numbers, RM3,000 is the starting price for one. Meanwhile, bids for golden GOLD (double the happiness, double the joy, no doubt) numbers start from RM20,000, but you can bet that quite a few of these will end up being worth their weight in gold.
As it is with standard plates, any registration number in the GOLD series that is successfully bid must be registered on a vehicle within 12 months from the date the official bid decision letter is issued.
So, which one will end up costing more, GOLD 888 or GOLD 999, you think? For details on how to make an online bid on the JPJeBid system, read our feature story on it.
Comments
Can resale back to goldsmith shop or pawn shop? 24k 22k 18k aurum?
Malaysia should apply for guinness record as the first country to make tons of money out of number plate which has not limitation to how much they can milk out of the rakyat…the number doesn’t even need to follow the conventional 3 alphabet you see. Gold la. diamond la. when business is good, platinum also can. just need to revise the fond size regulation to accomodate it. Bravo!!! Malaysia betul betul BOLEH!!!
high class, legalize scammer!. good job minister. once in a while do it for the people. jalan masih berlubang, accidents keep going up. jams everywhere. traffic lights are not monitored. in this age, traffic lights should be able to determine how long each stop. not stopping there, but there is no vehicles on other directions.
bo law – in hokkien means no law
bo no – in hokkien means no brains
once upon a time car number plates were there to catalogue the cars registered. they appear by state, year and series. at a quick glance we can tell where the car was registered in and when.
fast forward to today where bo law and bo no reign supreme. Pray to God that a crime does not happen where you hv to somehow memorise the number plate of the perpetrator’s vehicle.. it is almost impossible now to know what is real and what is fake plates.. all variations go and all fonts and sizes go. So anyone can create a fake plate , drive around and no one is the wiser.
All about vanity and money at the expense of logic and safety
Ah Beng n Ah Lian might modify their plates too
Just as we thought that there will be no more fancy plate series, here we go again. I wonder what’s next?
Gold plated GOLD plate numbers, surely JPJ wont mind, right ?
GOLD DIGGER
JPJ only know collect , sell special number for money .
Then no enforcement to be done on traffic offenders , accident prevention . CCTV camera and speed camera all been ignores.
Go On Lie Down.
They sell numbers n strike jackpot immediately
Gov/JPJ make so much money from citizens – really hope to see major improvements in our public transport, infrastructure etc.
I wonder how much GOLD 8481 will go…