Transport ministry announces GOLD special plate series in conjunction with 50th Federal Territories Day

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / January 30 2024 2:10 pm

The ministry of transport has announced a special vehicle registration plate series, this being a GOLD series to commemorate the golden jubilee celebration of the 50th Federal Territories Day. The availability of the plate series was announced by transport minister Anthony Loke earlier today.

The special series, which runs from 1 to 9,999, will be available for online bidding through the JPJeBid system from 12am on February 1 until 10pm on February 5, with the bidding results set to be announced on February 6. The bidding method for the series will follow the existing terms and conditions that have been set through the JPJeBid system.

A minimum bidding price has been set for categories in the series. The minimum bid for running numbers is RM300, while that for popular numbers is RM800. As for ‘attractive’ numbers, RM3,000 is the starting price for one. Meanwhile, bids for golden GOLD (double the happiness, double the joy, no doubt) numbers start from RM20,000, but you can bet that quite a few of these will end up being worth their weight in gold.

As it is with standard plates, any registration number in the GOLD series that is successfully bid must be registered on a vehicle within 12 months from the date the official bid decision letter is issued.

So, which one will end up costing more, GOLD 888 or GOLD 999, you think? For details on how to make an online bid on the JPJeBid system, read our feature story on it.

