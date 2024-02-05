30,000 taxis abandoned in Malaysia because of Grab – gov’t should control ride-hailing fares, say cab drivers

About 30,000 taxis apparently lie abandoned around the country as a result of their drivers having been driven out of business by ride-hailing services, Utusan Malaysia reports. The story adds that only around 40,000 taxis reportedly remain in operation at present, well down from the 120,000 that were running before the emergence of ride-hailing, with 80,000 drivers having stopped operating their cabs due to insufficient income.
The Malay daily did not cite the source for the statistics, but quoted a taxi drivers’ group called Gabungan Teksi Malaysia (GTSM) as saying this was due to the gulf in fares offered by taxis and ride-hailing services. According to the association’s chairman Kamarudin Hussain, the disparity in fares had driven consumers towards the cheaper ride-hailing service, something which he blamed the government for.
“When the government doesn’t control the rate of service for ride-hailing, it will cause problems for taxi drivers. Ride-hailing companies are racing with each other to get customers until they compromise the fares. When that happens, the rates will become very cheap. So, certainly customers will use ride-hailing and no passengers want to ride taxis,” he was quoted as saying.
He added that the low fares provided by ride-hailing applications were also taking a toll on their drivers.
“This situation victimises e-hailing drivers because it also affects their pay and income that they obtain every day,” he was quoted as saying in the report, which was picked up by the Malay Mail.
Kamarudin said that the government doesn’t need to enact new laws to solve the problem. “If the amendment to the land public transport act 2010 that was passed in April last year can be enforced, I think it could solve this problem because the act has the power to stop the reduction of fares by the ride-hailing companies,” he said.
“The government can set a floor price for ride-hailing services, and it can be adjusted parallel to taxi services. As how the government adjusted the taxi fares years ago, the same can be done to the e-hailing industry. If this can be implemented, I am certain all citizens that in the transport industry can ‘find food’ fairly and harmoniously,” he explained.
Comments
You are out of business not because the gov didn’t control the ride-hailing fares. It’s the gov failure to control taxis from taking passengers for joyride that is causing their downfall. Anyway it’s good the taxis are out of business, we don’t hear joyride issue anymore.
Why wanna use taxi and support them? When they themselves don’t even bother to turn on the meter and follow the rates there. When they quote crazy amount of fare because apparently the destination is far away out of their route/many cars/many people/popular tourist spot?
I would honestly not be surprised at both the decline in business and blaming ride hailing services. When taxi drivers prefer to wait around and tout exorbitant prices rather than what they are intended to do, naturally your competition would eat you up, it’s just a matter of time when. If drivers on ride hailing can make a profit with their so-called low fare, why not you. Probably time to reflect on the decades old practice of touting for easy money, rather than just complaining.
These (poor) taxi drivers are forced to pay exorbitant instalments of their car to the agency they get the permit from. they usually end up moneyless or with very little funds for themselves. please make a small talk to the mostly nice drivers to understand their situation. It’s too easy to make comments nowadays.
No, we cant survive if continue low rates like doing charity! Our car need to do service every 2mths at least. If continue like tht, i can foresee many drivers may skip the regular service or opt for lower price/ quality parts. So many cars will bcome like “taxi” condition.Talk is cheap, u try to do then u know. Some users said rate xpensive, but tht only applied during peak hour which is only 1/3 of the day. Remaining of the day r mostly too low!
anything reported by Utusan Malaysia, you got to take the news with a pinch of salt. the paper is known for being unreliable.
sorry cabby drivers, you don’t get my sympathy at all. i have numerous encounters with the bad cabby attitude before the ehailing… now don’t cry baby.
They brought it upon themselves, even if taxi cost less, with the quality of their fleets, service and sketchy business practice? No wonder they’re out of business, I know maybe there’s still some honest taxi drivers, but you guys can only blame it on your fellow taxi drivers!
As ehailing driver, the rates are too low.As low as rm4!! Like our car using water & no need to maintain! These platforms r treating us poorly as their driver partner! Remember, we r using our OWN property to do, and they just provide the platform. If there is no rate revision, even ehailing driver will stop doing coz not worth it. Customers just want cheap & demand good quality & service, they dont care abt our suffering. We r like doing charity now! I rather they hike the rate in exchange of quality customer rather than qty!
just quit driving la. what’s the problem? if cannot get another job, then sell nasi lemak while further education to get MBA or PHD. be more proactive la.
how do u know tht those doing ehailing not proactive? im 50+ but still taking a degree course parttime, got fulltime job while doing ehailing as well. Even some drivers r the same. I got option, but how bout those w/o option, like over 60yrs old /fulltime driver/etc?
at 60 years old they should be retiring at home la. still toil so hard for what? They are toiling for the mistake that they have done which cause them not to be financially self-sufficient during old age. they should blame themselves and not the e-hailing or government.
Now u can talk loud, let see how well u do when u reach tht age. Life got up & down. And they did not blame any1, they just want a reasonable rate to survive & sustain. So u mean 60yr old has no right to work for a living?
it’s the survival of the fittest. if u can’t play the game, chose another game. e hailing has this flexibility.
Agreed.. that’s why I quit doing e hailing..fares are too low.
I don’t understand why can’t the taxi drivers be part of the E-Hailing services. Perhaps it is against the law or their company? I’ve seen taxis that are also on multiple e-hailing platforms in many other countries. So what is stopping the taxi drivers from benefiting from the “benefits” that they complain about?
small profit margin
This taxi driver should learn from Thai.They need to change along with tech. I’m using the same grab apps to book grab tuk tuk at hatyai.
you have earn in this scam way for one or two decade or more , please enjoy your retirement and shut up now.
that’s what happen when you can’t fight fair and square. keep wanting to be ‘protected’. in the past, where you monopoly the business, but did you protect the users? meterless charging, driver choosing favorite route/spot to fetch/drop.. u need to change your business model.. if not, look at Nokia handphone. why Nokia is out of business. think.
There it is. Asking for tongkat from government again.
Should have improve your service instead of complaining about how Grab took your business away.
I remember one time I book a grab at KTM Batang Benar station, Negeri Sembilan. When my driver arrived, he was forced to stop far away from the station. Since when the taxis have the right to conquer the station?!!! What was even more upsetting when i lodge a police report because i was harassed by the taxi drivers, the police officer said “yang sepatutnya datang report tu grab driver bukan awak”
Taxi drives and taxi associations. Do you think asking for ride hailing operators to increase prices to match yours will get sympathy from anyone? No consumers and public in general will support your cause.
If the gov is imposing too much operating fees (I doubt), work towards reducing them. If the rental & insurance companies charges you high, find out why. Negotiate / discuss with them.
You should work towards reducing your fees. Not the other way around.
I seldom comment, but his one I MUST.
No mercy for cab driver…NEVER…even for next life.
After all the years of torment by them.
I don’t want to see the remaining 40,000 Taxis as well.
No sympathy, sorry. I still get PTSD from the pandan or keretek smell.
Majority of the taxi drivers are rude, arrogant. Overcharging, lousy car condition. Can’t pity them really. The system is broken. Too many layers wanna to make money of it. How do you expect them (tax drivers) to survive ha. Last time hv to beg them to pick up. Don’t even want to come to pickup if the fare is not favorable to them. Of course, there are good ones (very rare) which I don’t mind paying them extras. Then came e-hailing, what a world of differences. No nonsense, transparent pricing. This “tongkat” mentality of taxi driver is shameless.
The faster taxi become extinct, the faster eHailing ride can increase price. Consumer won’t mind paying higher price as long as it’s fair and service guaranteed. No more waiting at road side flagging down a taxi that refuse to take you because your destination traffic jam. Then refuse to use meter and charge suka hati.
Go to Hartamas. In front of AmBank. Look at the taxi drivers there sitting for hours on end wait for passengers. Waste time, waste opportunity, and then ask for support. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
You won’t be successful just depending on tongkat, my friend. The world has changed. When will you?
Do you still remember how many of us were scammed by taxi drivers and we dreaded having them vanished by the Uber and Grab
We:
1. Were touted and Paid more than what was on the machine counter
2. Were Refused to stop at the right drop point
3. Were Asked you to cross the road as the other side was heavy with traffic
4. Were Not refunded with silly excuses like no small change
5. Were refused to be served due to traffic jam
Ask anyone who tried using the taxis before GRAB was available… How’s the experience?
1. Preventing fetching at Serdang KTM station then charging per head RM10 for a ride that’s suppose to be about RM8 per cab.
2. Refusing to take passenger from Bukit Jalil LRT to Puchong. I have to talk and beg them until finally after begging more than 20 taxis i found one which he said I’m in luck cause he want to go back Puchong for dinner but I have to pay RM50 for a ride that’s suppose to be about RM18.
3. None negotiable exorbitant price at Pudu station and sharing of cab when paying for 1 cab and refuse to start driving until full.
and the list goes on….
They kill themselves…
The honest ones are very few… too few to even count.
I myself have never met one in my life so far.
No sympathy for them at all.
we need to learn to pardon them too.
Well Utusan is just highlighting that their cronies from Uxxx party are the ones who are losing. They are the ones holding the taxi-permits. So they are the ones who were profiteering. Taxi drivers just rent from them the taxi and the license to drive and have to pay daily rates.
my hatred for taxi drivers are extreme. i dont even use justgrab, i pay more to get normal grab cars. dont blame me when all of you screwed me over when i needed taxi before. we can say there are honest ones, like 1 in 1000 taxis? i need to cycle through 999 before i get another honest one? no thank you. you all brought it upon yourselves and im so happy that your numbers are diminishing and hope it will turn to zero and never return.
Go ahead.
Even if calling a grab car is the same price as a taxi, I will still call a grab car.
I don’t take taxis coz I don’t trust them anymore. Most taxis charge fares as they like and not according to the metres. At least, Grab spells up front what the charges are and whether we agree it’s a fair charge before taking them on. Some taxi drivers take advantage of their passengers too. And Grab is more dependable when we need transportation.
Very rare to find a good taxi driver, they have bad attitude and charge you for to and fro of the ride, and just silly prices, I hope all taxi company good out. Ehailing is the way to go
It’s the stupid govt not wanting to abolish the old taxi permits given to b*£&ard crony company who then charge rm60-100 a day for poor taxi drivers to pay to use that permit… Why not abolish this stupid practice and just issue permit to each driver individually without individual having to pay some bloody crony bas£#rd who makan atas angin… Then you will see taxis revived again and chances are these drivers will also enrol into ehailing platform (we need more than 1 reliable ehailing platform for competition) too which in turn bring prices down as there will be more drivers around and in turn improve last mile connectivity…
All taxi drivers wont survive if they are driving for someone else or using taxi permits belonging to a third party. This is how it ends up to every day need to pay rm50 to taxi companies. Whether you are good or sick.
Many taxi drivers still holding on strong are those with own permits and using their own cqrs. It could be an old Camry, Waja Or Mercedes benz
Good riddance. Taxi drivers are mostly thugs that only offer customers a “take it or leave it” service. 9 out of 10 times, they will cover their meter with a cloth or switch it off outright. You have a luggage bag and need a 5 minute ride to the railway station? That’ll be RM25. Take it or leave it. With Grab, we’ve left these thugs long ago. Just let these companies shut down for good
These taxis has been used by politicians and rich
datos who hold thousands of licences and the real taxi drivers are made to sweat at their wims and fancy. serve them right. Now with ehailing the public have a choice. Just ask the president of the taxi association to show how many taxi drivers own their licence and prehaps you can open a can of worms. It is Karma that they are now suffeting
indeed msia taxi is one of the kind..but this e hailing is destroying s.e.a good taxi drivers..not just Msia…