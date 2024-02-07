2024 Audi Q7 facelift debuts – programmable lights, petrol, diesel V6; SQ7 with 507 PS/770 Nm 4.0L V8

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / February 7 2024 8:13 pm

The Audi Q7 has been given its second facelift in its current generation, following on from its 2019 update. Now, the German brand’s SUV that brings the choice of three-row seating brings the customary visual changes as well as equipment updates.

Lighting equipment for the latest Q7 facelift brings a darker tint for the headlamps which now bring HD matrix LED technology, and tail lamps are now digital OLED units. The new headlamp and tail lamp units are programmable, allowing the user to select one of four available light signatures via the MMI interface.

For rolling stock, the 2024 Q7 facelift gets a selection of five wheel designs ranging from 20 to 22 inches in diameter. As before, adaptive air suspension is standard across the range, while rear-wheel steer is optional (standard on the SQ7). Also available is remote park assist plus, which users can command via smartphone to remotely manoeuvre the Q7 into tight spaces.

Powertrains offered in the 2024 Q7 facelift include two diesels and one petrol engine for the regular Q7 range. The former starts the range with the 45 TDI quattro, a 3.0L turbodiesel that outputs 231 PS and 500 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 7.1 seconds, onwards to a 226 km/h top speed.

This is joined by the 50 TDI quattro, featuring an uprated version of said engine with 241 PS and 600 Nm, doing the century sprint in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 241 km/h. The diesel powertrain duo is complemented in the range by the 55 TFSI variant, which is a 3.0L turbocharged petrol V6 rated at 340 PS and 500 Nm, enabling the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds and a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

All six-cylinder engines in the 2024 Q7 facelift range are mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive, and incorporates a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with a lithium-ion battery and belt-alternator starter that enables engine-off coasting for up to 40 seconds, between 55 and 160 km/h.

Infotainment updates for the 2024 Q7 facelift now includes the direct use of mobile apps such as Spotify or Amazon Music, while an online store offers an increased selection of apps for the MIB 3 third-generation modular infotainment toolkit.

The surroundings display for the driver instrumentation also gets upgraded in terms of driver assistance systems, where the Audi virtual cockpit now shows a lane change warning, other road users (trucks, cars, and motorcycles), distance warning, intersection assist, and traffic light info online in high-definition.

Getting one-up on the regular Q7 facelift range in the performance stakes is the equivalent SQ7, which features a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo petrol engine rated to produce 507 PS and 770 Nm of torque, and like the engines for its rangemates, this is mated to an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive. 0-100 km/h is elapsed in 4.1 seconds, and top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

Relative to the standard Q7 facelift range, the latest SQ7 facelift signals its performance intent with the brands signature aluminium-look exterior mirror covers, Singleframe grille inlays and side intake edges along with a redesigned front spoiler and rear diffuser; optional Black and Black plus optics packages can also be specified.

As before, the SQ7 gets cylinder deactivation to lower fuel consumption at lower engine loads, and the vehicle’s 48-volt electrical architecture also supports electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS) to reduce body roll when cornering.

Rolling stock on the 2024 SQ7 facelift are 20-inch alloy wheels with 285/45 tyres as standard, while larger units measuring 21 to 22 inches in diameter can be optioned. Brake discs on the 2024 SQ7 measure 400 mm in diameter in front, and 350 mm at the rear, with calipers in black as standard, or red as an option.

In Europe, the 2024 Audi Q7 facelift starts from 79,300 euros (RM406,641) for the 45 TDI quattro while the petrol-powered 55 TFSI quattro starts from 82,500 euros (RM423,050). The 4.0L V8-powered SQ7 facelift starts from 112,000 euros (RM574,322).

2024 Audi Q7 facelift

2024 Audi SQ7 facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.