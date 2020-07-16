In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 July 2020 10:54 am / 0 comments

Audi has finally released the petrol V8 TFSI engine for the SQ7 and SQ8, having previously offered both SUVs with an electrified V8 TDI mill with an electric turbocharger to produce 435 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

But those who can afford to trade frugality for the performance of a gasoline engine will be pleased to know that the 4.0 litre V8 TFSI mill produces 507 PS and 770 Nm of torque. That’s enough for both SUVs to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, and from 80 to 120 km/h in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Cylinder deactivation is standard, while an eight-speed automatic sends drive to all four wheels. Like their TDI counterparts, the V8 TFSI models also get adaptive air suspension with sports tuning and all-wheel steering. The latter turns the rear wheels by up to five degrees in the opposite direction for better manoeuvrability at lower speeds, or turn slightly in the same direction as the front wheels for improved stability at higher speeds.

Also fitted are electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS) and sport differential. The former helps reduce rolling and pitching when driving, whereas the differential actively shifts torque between the rear wheels when required. The electronic chassis platform (ECP) is also standard, offering up to seven drive modes in the Audi drive select system – comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency, allroad, offroad and individual.

The standard kit includes 20-inch wheels, but SQ7 customers can upsize to 22-inch units, whereas the SQ8 rides on 21-inch hoops as standard and can be upgraded to 23-inch wheels. Both cars get 400 mm front rotors with S badges on the black calipers, but there’s also the carbon-fibre ceramic discs with anthracite grey finish, should you feel like upgrading.

Inside is pretty much the same, with use of a dark leather and Alcantara upholstery for the sport seats and brushed aluminium trims. Options include carbon trimmings, S sport seats plus with Valcona leather and rhombus pattern, as well as the ambient lighting package with 30 adjustable colours.

Other features include MMI navigation plus with live traffic updates, head-up display, S-specific Audi virtual cockpit with performance view, four-zone climate control, soft-closing doors (optional), Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, and air quality package with fragrancing and ioniser. Prices start from 93,287.40 euros (RM454k) in Germany.

