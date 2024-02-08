Speed limit on all federal roads in Malaysia reduced by 10 km/h from February 8 to 13 for Chinese New Year

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 8 2024 9:39 am

The works ministry (KKR) has announced that the speed limit on federal roads nationwide will be temporarily reduced by 10 km/h from today, February 8 until February 13, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations. It said the 90 km/h speed limit on all federal roads will be reduced to 80 km/h during the period.

It added that all non-critical road construction and maintenance works across the country will also be suspended during the period to avoid disrupting traffic flow.

The ministry said via a statement that the temporary reduction in the speed limit was among the measures being taken by the government to enhance road safety and reduce the risk of accidents that often occur during festive seasons.

“This is in line with the spirit and aspiration of the MyJalan Programme launched by the ministry for all parties to jointly ensure safety and driving comfort, especially on federal roads,” the statement said.

