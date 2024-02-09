Incident of minister’s MPV allegedly tailgating ambulance on NSE – Nga Kor Ming issues statement

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 9 2024 4:41 pm

Earlier this week, it was reported in the news that a minister’s MPV had been seen attempting to beat a traffic jam by tailgating an ambulance on the North-South Expressway on February 3. Now, local government development minister Nga Kor Ming, whose MPV it was that was involved in the incident, has issued a statement on the matter.

In a post on his Facebook page, Nga said he was aware of the news reports of the incident, which occurred following a fatal accident involving seven vehicles on the highway, leading to a massive traffic congestion.

Nga said at that point, he was on his way to attend an official programme in Ipoh in his vehicle. He said his driver realised that there was a private ambulance following his MPV, heading towards the scene of the accident. He said his driver gave way to the ambulance so as to give priority to the emergency vehicle.

He said the severe congestion along the route led to his driver then trailing the ambulance. “Seeing that traffic was congested, my driver had no choice but to follow the ambulance while looking for space to continue with the journey to Ipoh, after the ambulance went ahead,” he said in his statement.

“I would like to stress it was never my intention to break the law or flout traffic rules and regulations, and priority has always been on rescue efforts as prescribed by the law,” he said, adding that he had already instructed his officer to give full cooperation to authorities and that he was prepared to pay the compound fine for his driver, if he is found to be guilty of any offence. Nga ended his statement by saying that any inconvenience caused was not intentional and was deeply regretted.

