Minister’s MPV allegedly caught tailgating ambulance on NSE – transport ministry will provide explanation

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 8 2024 7:04 pm

On February 5, a luxury MPV bearing a ministerial emblem was caught on camera supposedly attempting to beat a traffic jam by tailgating an ambulance on the North-South Expressway. Photos of the incident, said to have taken place on a stretch between Simpang Pulai and Tapah in Perak, began circulating on social media, where it was then picked up the New Straits Times.

Following a public outcry on various social media platforms, the transport ministry has responded to the issue, saying it will clarify the matter. Transport minister Anthony Loke said that he will issue an explanation about the matter soon, the Malay Mail reported earlier today.

“We will talk about this matter later. We have a bigger and pressing issue than that and an explanation will be given,” he said. When asked if very important persons (VIPs) were allowed to tailgate ambulances on highways, Loke said that was not the case, and an explanation would be given.

Earlier this week, MCA deputy youth chief Chong Yew Chuan had urged Loke to reveal the name of the minister who was allegedly involved in the incident. Chong said that as a cabinet member in charge of the transport portfolio, Loke needed to take firm action on such matters, which were related to road safety.

