Over 1m vehicles expected on KL-Karak Highway over CNY period – ANIH deploys 20% more staff and RELA

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 9 2024 11:55 am

It is estimated that 1,054,000 vehicles will be on the KL-Karak Highway over six days of the peak Chinese New Year travel period, which is from Feburary 8-13. Concessionaire ANIH Berhad says that it is also expecting 423,000 vehicles on the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur Fasa 1 (LPT1), which takes one all the way to Kuantan.

This is a jump of 75% and 57% from average daily traffic on the Karak and LPT1, respectively. The surge is mainly from February 8-10 to the East Coast, and from February 12-13 heading back to the Klang Valley.

Anticipating this increase in volume, ANIH has released a travel time advisory (TTA) for CNY and have also deployed 20% more staff including LPT Ronda personnel and those involved in traffic control, patrol and assistance. Besides that, 156 RELA members will be helping to control traffic at toll plazas and rest stops.

For the latest traffic info on the Karak and LPT1, follow ANIH’s social media on Facebook (Lebuhraya Pantai Timur) and X (@LPTTrafik).

