KL-Karak Highway, LPT 1 travel time advisory for CNY

February 5 2024 10:55 am

Chinese New Year happens this weekend, and the highways will be congested. Perhaps if we follow the travel time advisories (TTA) by the highway concessionaires, the journey will be smoother? Anih Berhad has released its CNY 2024 TTA for the KL-Karak Highway and East Coast Highway (LPT1) for those heading east.

For February 8-9 (Thursday and Friday), those from the Klang Valley heading to Pahang via the Gombak toll plaza can enter the highway after 6am, while those going further to Terengganu can join the highway after 8am. Kelantan is the furthest state on the east coast, and those heading there are advised to enter Karak from 11am. Free for all from midnight to 5am.

There’s also a night option, where those heading to Pahang/Terengganu and Kelantan can join the highway after 5pm and after 7pm respectively. Note that express buses heading east will enter the Gombak toll from 9.30 am to noon and from 9.30 pm to midnight – passenger cars will do well to avoid these times.

As for the return journey back to Klang Valley (February 12, 17, 18, Monday, Saturday, Sunday), it’s after 6am/after 7pm for those joining from Pahang, after 11am/after 8pm for those joining from Terengganu, and after 6pm/after 11pm for those coming back from Kelantan.

It will be a long journey to the east, so drive safe and take a break whenever you feel sleepy.

