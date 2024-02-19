PLUS Malaysia to commence expansion works in June for Johor stretch of North-South Expressway

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 19 2024 4:47 pm

The PLUS Malaysia expansion project for the North-South Expressway, which will widen the stretch of highway from four lanes to six lanes between Senai Utara and Sedenak will begin in June this year, New Straits Times has reported.

Phase One of the expansion project will cover a distance of 21.8 km, and it is expected to take a duration of 36 months to complete, said Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

“It is a challenging task to widen the road from Senai Utara to Sedenak, given its hilly and steep terrain. However, despite the setbacks, it would be our primary focus,” the LLM chairman said.

The second phase of the highway widening project will go from Sedenak to Machap and is due to commence at the start of 2025, Hasni said. This project will be expanded to Ayer Hitam with a distance of 17.3 km, however this is still under consideration, he added.

Hasni, who is also Simpang Renggam member of parliament, said he hopes that the highway expansion project in Johor will be given priority, and that it will proceed smoothly to avoid being delayed from its scheduled completion date, New Straits Times wrote.

“The traffic management plan in the expansion areas is being fine-tuned, including scheduling journeys for heavy vehicles using the highway. Some heavy vehicles may be diverted to federal roads, but this is still being studied and discussed,” Hasni said.

