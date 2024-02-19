Proton S70 digitally imagined as a PDRM patrol car

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / February 19 2024 10:08 am

Proton vehicles have been used by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for some time, with models such as the Wira, Waja, Inspira and X70 all serving as patrol cars. With the S70 being the brand’s most recent model to be launched, how would Proton’s new C-segment sedan look like as a police car?

Well, Theophilus Chin had that exact question on his mind and decided to apply his skills to photos of a Flagship X variant of the S70 (from our review) to create this. Looks pretty smart, don’t you think?

To produce the S70 police car in the digital realm, Theo grafted on the official PDRM livery to the body of the S70 and got rid of the sunroof, the latter to allow for a light bar to be “installed” on the roof.

The latest Civic uses a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with 182 PS (180 hp) and 240 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. By comparison, the S70’s powerplant has one less cylinder but has the same displacement and turbocharging for 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 226 Nm – this is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

What do you think of Theo’s digital imagining of a S70 police car? Do you think PDRM will add the S70 to its fleet in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

