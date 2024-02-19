Proton S70 digitally imagined as a PDRM patrol car

Proton S70 digitally imagined as a PDRM patrol car

Proton vehicles have been used by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for some time, with models such as the Wira, Waja, Inspira and X70 all serving as patrol cars. With the S70 being the brand’s most recent model to be launched, how would Proton’s new C-segment sedan look like as a police car?

Well, Theophilus Chin had that exact question on his mind and decided to apply his skills to photos of a Flagship X variant of the S70 (from our review) to create this. Looks pretty smart, don’t you think?

To produce the S70 police car in the digital realm, Theo grafted on the official PDRM livery to the body of the S70 and got rid of the sunroof, the latter to allow for a light bar to be “installed” on the roof.

Proton S70 digitally imagined as a PDRM patrol car

The latest Civic uses a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with 182 PS (180 hp) and 240 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. By comparison, the S70’s powerplant has one less cylinder but has the same displacement and turbocharging for 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 226 Nm – this is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

What do you think of Theo’s digital imagining of a S70 police car? Do you think PDRM will add the S70 to its fleet in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Comments

  • Dah Memang Semua on Feb 19, 2024 at 10:25 am

    Can’t high-speed corner
    Need proper C-seg
    Is why buying Civic

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Jack on Feb 19, 2024 at 10:53 am

    Hoping to see the return of Protons as police cars again.
    No more wasting money on Civics.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Katheryne Wong on Feb 19, 2024 at 11:22 am

    Very good editing skills, looks real

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Outalingam Crap on Feb 19, 2024 at 11:27 am

    Three-pot 1.5L turbocharged engine? NOT in my mentality though….preferably the NEWER Turbo 4-pot engines for PDRM patrol cars instead

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Syaiful Nizam Hassan on Feb 19, 2024 at 11:48 am

    Should be… S70 F variant is the most suitable instead of FX variant… No need to purchase Honda cars again.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ben Yap on Feb 19, 2024 at 11:55 am

    Civic FC turbo can smoke all Proton S70 with ease.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Laugh on Feb 19, 2024 at 2:14 pm

    Buy bezza 1.0 can already…the new king has arrives…no need civic or s70…new goverment said everything need be cheaper after we vote them…so the ideal pdrm car was bezza 1.0 cheaper

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Yuijh on Feb 19, 2024 at 2:16 pm

    While chasing bad guys, turbo lag will be an isdue.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • newme on Feb 19, 2024 at 2:27 pm

    The police also dont want this car. They cepat2 beli Civic even though this car already launched.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

