Indian Motorcycles unveils FTR x RSD Super Hooligan

February 22 2024

In collaboration with designer of custom high-performance motorcycles Roland Sands, Indian Motorcycles takes the covers off the Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan. Under the aegis of Rolands Sands Design (RSD), the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan celebrates flat track racing and the hooligan lifestyle.

This ethos is a “run-what-ya-brung,” bar-banging spirit of unbridled, fearless freedom found in this style of motorcycle racing, according to the Indian Motorcycles press release. What we like about it is the stripped down, bare bones motorcycle that actually provides performance which is equal parts thrilling and scary.

Based on the Indian FTR, the Super Hooligan features Black Metallic bodywork with authentic Super Hooligan race graphics. This is complemented by a red frame with matching wheels featuring gold accents, and Indian Motorcycle Racing’s No 1 championship logo on the front and side number plates.

The underpinnings of the Super Hooligan is the FTR R Carbon, which comes with Ohlins suspension and dual-disc Brembo brakes in front. Akrapovic provides the exhaust and heat shield, while Gilles Tooling parts, including adjustable rear-sets, oil cap, radiator cap, and bar-end weights, add to the character of the Super Hooligan.

A 101 mm diameter touchscreen LCD display includes Indian Motorcycles’ Ride Command interface with Bluetooth connection to the rider’s smartphone. Functionality includes tracking ride routes, keeping up to date with automated alerts of the motorcycle’s maintenance and health as well as displaying all the necessary information.

Adding to authenticity, the Super Hooligan features race team sponsors’ logos on its rear seat cowl. Additional graphics for the radiator shroud, front fender, and front forks are supplied for optional application.

“Super Hooligan has always been about more than just racing. It’s about pushing boundaries and having a blast riding motorcycles with your friends,” said Sands. “Far from the full fairing machines you normally see on the racetrack, a Super Hooligan bike has effortless attitude and a custom aesthetic with an exposed powertrain.

Only 300 units of the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan will be built for sale, with each unit individually numbered. Of these, only 150 are destined for the international market.





