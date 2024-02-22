PDRM saman 50% discount at Program Madani Rakyat Zon Tengah event – Feb 23-25 in Kuala Selangor

PDRM <em>saman</em> 50% discount at Program Madani Rakyat Zon Tengah event – Feb 23-25 in Kuala Selangor

PDRM is offering 50% discounts on saman from February 23-25. The campaign is in conjunction with the Program Madani Rakyat Zon Tengah event happening at the Kompleks Sukan Kuala Selangor. The hours are 9am to 10pm on all three days.

The cops say that the 30% discount is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Kuala Selangor and kawasan yang sewaktu dengannya.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • newme on Feb 22, 2024 at 3:49 pm

    Ini nak suh orang datang ke program dia ni. Takde orang datang ke?

    
    
  • Raja Kamarul on Feb 22, 2024 at 5:12 pm

    The best thing since sliced bread. We reward you with late payment or for ignoring fines! If you pay on time, your fault! LoLz

    
    
  • Bossku, 50% off jail time on Feb 22, 2024 at 5:23 pm

    Why give discount to traffic offenders? Might as well lower the penalty by 50% or don’t fine them at all! No wonder Malaysia missed out on being a first world country back in 2020! The people voted to govern the richest state in Malaysia couldn’t even enforce a policy they come up with. No matter what target or policy they come up with, they will just scrap or dumb it down when it’s too hard to follow through…

    
    
 

