PDRM saman 50% discount at Program Madani Rakyat Zon Tengah event – Feb 23-25 in Kuala Selangor

PDRM is offering 50% discounts on saman from February 23-25. The campaign is in conjunction with the Program Madani Rakyat Zon Tengah event happening at the Kompleks Sukan Kuala Selangor. The hours are 9am to 10pm on all three days.
The cops say that the 30% discount is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.
Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Kuala Selangor and kawasan yang sewaktu dengannya.
Comments
Ini nak suh orang datang ke program dia ni. Takde orang datang ke?
The best thing since sliced bread. We reward you with late payment or for ignoring fines! If you pay on time, your fault! LoLz
Why give discount to traffic offenders? Might as well lower the penalty by 50% or don’t fine them at all! No wonder Malaysia missed out on being a first world country back in 2020! The people voted to govern the richest state in Malaysia couldn’t even enforce a policy they come up with. No matter what target or policy they come up with, they will just scrap or dumb it down when it’s too hard to follow through…