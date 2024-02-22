PDRM saman 50% discount at Program Madani Rakyat Zon Tengah event – Feb 23-25 in Kuala Selangor

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 22 2024 3:36 pm

PDRM is offering 50% discounts on saman from February 23-25. The campaign is in conjunction with the Program Madani Rakyat Zon Tengah event happening at the Kompleks Sukan Kuala Selangor. The hours are 9am to 10pm on all three days.

The cops say that the 30% discount is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Kuala Selangor and kawasan yang sewaktu dengannya.

