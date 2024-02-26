2024 WSBK: Petronas MIE Racing Honda scores first point of season with SuperKIP in WSSP Australia

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News, WSBK / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 26 2024 2:37 pm

In the World SuperSport Championship (WSSP) round at Philip Island in Australia, Khairul Idham Pawi scored Petronas MIE Racing Honda’s first points of the season. Starting in 21st place on the grid for Race 1 after the Superpole, Khairul aka SuperKIP, gradually found his pace in his inaugural WSSP race on the Honda CBR600RR.

Due to the newly resurfaced track at Philip Island, the WSSP and World Superbike (WSBK) races were shortened to 18 laps, plus a mandatory pitstop for tyre change. This was implemented due to the fresh surface being very abrasive and not conducive to tyre life.

Pitting for tyres on lap nine, SuperKIP’s team mate Kaito Toba gradually moved into 145th place on lap 14, with the Perak-born rider following close behind in 16th place. Toba unfortunately crashed on the next lap, allowing Khairul to move into 15th place for the finish.

This gives SuperKIP his first championship point in WSSP with Petronas MIE Honda Racing. “I found myself struggling with the rear and didn’t have so much confidence turning the bike as the rear was sliding around. There were some positives of course, as we improved on our lap times compared to the qualifying,” said Khairul post-race.

