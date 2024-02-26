Highway tolls in Kuala Lumpur can be renegotiated when financial situation improves – PM Anwar Ibrahim

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 26 2024 9:30 am

Toll concessions for highways around Kuala Lumpur can be renegotiated once the country’s financial situation improves, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said at a forum, reported Free Malaysia Today.

The prime minster agreed when asked at the forum, if there were too many toll plazas on highways around the nation’s capital. Anwar is also finance minister of Malaysia.

Highway concessionaires need to be compensated should the government decide to abolish tolls, and the government is bound to agreements with the concessionaires. However, “once the country becomes financially strong, we can renegotiate,” Anwar said, adding that toll-related matters were inherited from previous governments.

Negotiations between the government and highway toll concessionaires started on November 17, 2023, and concessionaires included Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat (ALR), Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings (Prolintas), IJM, ANIH and PLUS, according to then-deputy works minister Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

Highways under ALR include the LDP, Sprint, Kesas and Smart Tunnel, while Prolintas holds six concessions including the AKLEH, Guthrie Corridor Expressway, LKSA, Kajang SILK, SUKE and DASH highways. IJM holds four concessions, namely the Besraya, NPE, LEKAS and the West Coast Expressway under WCE Holdings.

Meanwhile, PLUS holds concessions for the North-South Expressway, NKVE, Seremban-Port Dickson Highway, North-South Expressway Central Link and the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway. The Malaysia-Singapore Second Link and Penang Bridge are also in the group’s portfolio.

