Highway tolls in Kuala Lumpur can be renegotiated when financial situation improves – PM Anwar Ibrahim

Toll concessions for highways around Kuala Lumpur can be renegotiated once the country’s financial situation improves, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said at a forum, reported Free Malaysia Today.

The prime minster agreed when asked at the forum, if there were too many toll plazas on highways around the nation’s capital. Anwar is also finance minister of Malaysia.

Highway concessionaires need to be compensated should the government decide to abolish tolls, and the government is bound to agreements with the concessionaires. However, “once the country becomes financially strong, we can renegotiate,” Anwar said, adding that toll-related matters were inherited from previous governments.

Negotiations between the government and highway toll concessionaires started on November 17, 2023, and concessionaires included Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat (ALR), Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings (Prolintas), IJM, ANIH and PLUS, according to then-deputy works minister Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

Highways under ALR include the LDP, Sprint, Kesas and Smart Tunnel, while Prolintas holds six concessions including the AKLEH, Guthrie Corridor Expressway, LKSA, Kajang SILK, SUKE and DASH highways. IJM holds four concessions, namely the Besraya, NPE, LEKAS and the West Coast Expressway under WCE Holdings.

Meanwhile, PLUS holds concessions for the North-South Expressway, NKVE, Seremban-Port Dickson Highway, North-South Expressway Central Link and the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway. The Malaysia-Singapore Second Link and Penang Bridge are also in the group’s portfolio.

  • seitha on Feb 26, 2024 at 10:18 am

    Why not let the public read the deal/deals signed with the concessionaires?
    PT, go after anwar to release the deals!!

    By the way, when is PT going to ask anwar to open the time capsule planted by mahatahi in Rawawng. Its supposed to have been dug up in 2018!!

    • Incompetency...A Clear and present Danger on Feb 26, 2024 at 2:07 pm

      With a huge national debt of 1.5 trillion RM,we can only dream,about toll free roads.
      It wont happen.It is just SYIOK fantasy talk.
      Politicians can also say,we will develope a spacecraft to the moon..giving free rides..once our finance improves.
      The germen should focus not only on corruption,but CUT unnecessary wastages.
      No point sending people to jail,while spending as if there is no tomorrow.
      His Majesty,the YDPA is spot on correct by emphasising the need for budget surplus,not yearly deficits.
      Hopefully,by the time the bossku dude is released from Kajang,his favourite Starbucks machiatto wont need a briefcase of RM to pay the cashier.

    • PH janji abolish toll mana? on Feb 26, 2024 at 5:10 pm

      Rakyat should just go after Anwar for renegading his election promises to abolish tolls.
      Promise of Pakatan Rakyat leader = Promise of Pakatan Harapan leader

      Or else PMX & PH are just trolling millions of Msians.

  • DonkeyKong on Feb 26, 2024 at 11:28 am

    More janji kosong as if we haven’t been shafted enough by their manifestos. Even the serial liar Tony Pua knew when to shut up regarding his fictitious claims about highway tolls, but Anwar still wants to make more empty promises.

    • Manifesto Dicapati on Feb 26, 2024 at 5:18 pm

      TP only knew to shut up now that he is outside the political leadership circle so he no longer enjoys the immunity of running their mouths as DAP politicians often do when they have power. He just found out too late he lost protection dy when his bolas kecut after getting called up by MACC for his pardon remarks.

  • Janji dicapati on Feb 26, 2024 at 11:42 am

    Refer my name

  • Nurul Izzah on Feb 26, 2024 at 11:43 am

    Anwar menang rakyat senang

  • Danny on Feb 26, 2024 at 12:01 pm

    Keyword “once” … when is once, once is never

  • Ben Yap on Feb 26, 2024 at 2:20 pm

    anyone still believe PMX? i don’t since he has u-turn on different occasions.

    • Eazy on Feb 26, 2024 at 3:20 pm

      Politicians are trained to run their mouth. Most have no idea how to competently run a sundry shop, let alone a country. Because of our current form of democrapopularity system, only these people are available to be voted in as leaders, even though most should not be anywhere near the seat of power.

      There should be some form of strict test these people should take to be allowed to be a candidate.

      • Ex PH Supporter on Feb 26, 2024 at 5:20 pm

        We threw away 60 years of stability and economic progress just on their words. We should have known better but politicians are salesmen & scammers, they cannot be trusted and yet we did. Msians loved to get scammed after all.

