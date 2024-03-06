2024 Dodge Charger Daytona debuts – brand’s first EV muscle car with up to 670 hp, 850 Nm, 510 km range

Posted in Cars, Dodge, International News / By Gerard Lye / March 6 2024 1:47 pm

The eighth-generation Dodge Charger has been revealed and marks a new era in the company’s muscle car history. For the first time, the Charger is available as an electric vehicle (EV), but the company will still offer internal combustion engines (more on that later).

All-electric versions of the latest Charger are referred to as Daytonas, and there are two trim levels to choose from: R/T and Scat Pack. The Charger Daytona is built on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform and uses a 400-volt electrical architecture as well as a 100.5-kWh battery pack, the latter capable of a peak discharge rate of 550 kW.

Both trims are all-wheel drive with an electric drive module (EDM) on each axle. The EDM integrates the inverter, single-ratio gearbox and electric motor into a single unit, with each one capable of generating 335 hp (250 kW) and 407 Nm of torque. The rear RDM is accompanied by a mechanical limited-slip differential, the company noted.

According to Dodge, the R/T has a total system output of 496 hp and 548 Nm, while the Scat Pack offers 670 hp and 850 Nm. A caveat here is these figures are only achieved when the PowerShot function is engaged, which provides a 40 hp boost (like a shot of nitrous oxide) for 15 seconds. This can be done multiple times, although there is a 30-second wait between each use.

Without PowerShot, the normal outputs of the R/T and Scat Pack would be 630 hp and 456 hp respectively. Dodge complicates things by saying that for the 2024 model year, the R/T will come standard with a Direct Connection Stage 1 upgrade kit that adds 40 hp for 496 hp with PowerShot in action.

For the 2024 Charger Daytona Scat Pack, it will be delivered with a Stage 2 kit that adds 80 hp for 670 hp with PowerShot, meaning that the base output would be 590 hp. The company says future Daytona models will require Direct Connection Stage kits to be purchased in order to upgrade from base models to Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance levels.

Confusing power figures aside, the Daytona R/T will take 4.7 seconds to get from 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph), while the same sprint for the Scat Pack requires just 3.3 seconds. The top speed of the Scat Pack is also higher at 220 km/h compared to the R/T that manages 216 km/h. If you’re worried about the lack of noise, Daytona models come with a patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, which is claimed to deliver “Hellcat levels of sound intensity that set the Charger apart from ordinary EVs.”

Other driving-related features include optional Brembo brakes, brake-by-wire technology, massive tyres (305/35 front and 325/35 rear), front multi-link and independent rear suspension as well as dual-valve adaptive dampers.

There’s no shortage of drive modes either, including Auto, Eco, Sport, Wet/Snow, Track and Drag. For the Scat Pack, it gets additional options such as Donut and Drift, while all variants get Line Lock, Launch Control, Race Prep and Performance Pages.

On the charging front, the Charger Daytona supports DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, which can get the battery from a 20-80% state of charge in just over 27 minutes. Fully charged, the R/T provides up to 510 km of range, Dodge claims, while the Scat Pack will deliver as much as 418 km.

As for the internal combustion engine version of the Charger, it is powered by a 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six Hurricane engine also seen in the Jeep Grand Wagonner. The engine comes in two states of tune, with the first serving up 420 hp in the Charger Sixpack S.O., while the Sixpack H.0, packs 550 hp – both all all-wheel drive but there are limited details on these for now. What about a V8? That’s long gone.

In terms of design, the all-new Charger cuts a familiar profile with a liftback shape that evokes memories of the second-generation model. Another reference to Dodge’s heritage is seen on the grille that wears a contemporary version of the Fratzog logo that was used on its cars in the 1960s and 1970s.

Available as a two-door coupe or four-door sedan, the Charger remains a big car regardless of the number of doors, measuring in at around 5,181 mm long and 2,133 mm wide – the wheelbase is the same for both body styles.

Inside, the Charger sports a 10.25- or 16-inch digital instrument cluster to go along with the central 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, the latter angled towards the driver. Physical controls are still present for commonly used functions, while the centre console accommodates a rather uniquely shaped “pistol-grip” gear shifter.

Dodge offers combination fabric/leatherette and Nappa leather seat upholsteries, along with other options such as a full-length glass roof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a head-up display, carbon and suede trim, a wireless charging pad a nine- or 18-speaker Alpine sound system and more. The Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Dodge Connected Services is included as standard.

All Charger models will come with active safety systems such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centring, blind spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition, with add-ons being all-around parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and blind spot cameras.

Production of the Charger will take place at Dodge’s Windsor plant, starting with the two-door coupe versions of the Daytona in mid-2024, while all other variants will be produced in the first quarter of 2025.

