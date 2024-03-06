Transport ministry has no plans to tighten requirements for driving licence renewals – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 6 2024 11:12 am

The transport ministry says it has no plans to tighten the requirements for driving licence renewals beyond that stipulated now. According to transport minister Anthiony Loke, adding further requirements might spark complaints from individuals, as the New Straits Times reports.

“If we want to impose additional requirements, people will object, especially to having to submit medical reports every year for licence renewal and so on,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He said that presently, persons with disabilities needed to provide a medical report to the road transport department (JPJ), but the medical report only applies to special vehicle licence holders. “For Class B (full) licence holders, it is not required. But I think it is important for these drivers to be more responsible,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani), who asked whether the ministry was considering stricter requirements for those with disabilities to ensure they did not endanger other road users.

