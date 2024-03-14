Lotus Cars Malaysia opens first Lotus Store in Pavilion Damansara Heights; configurator, lounge, 8.4m display

Posted in Local News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / March 14 2024 10:35 am

Lotus Cars Malaysia, importer and distributor of the Lotus brand of automobiles in Malaysia has announced the opening of its first Lotus Store in Pavilion Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur.

The first Lotus Store in the country spans 1,750 sq ft across its facility, and is opened a little under a year after the fully electric Lotus Eletre made its Malaysian debut, last April, and has since had 50 customer units delivered this month, with a further 200 units set to arrive, says Lotus Cars Malaysia.

The Lotus Store plays host to the Eletre and Emira sports car which are on display at the location, while a configurator room serves as a space for customers to personalise their own example of a Lotus.

The configurator is the crowning jewel of the customer experience, says Lotus Cars Malaysia, and this is where customers can customise nearly every aspect of their vehicle, says the company.

This ranges from vehicle exterior for trim, paint colour, wheels and tyres, brake caliper colour, brake specifications, and badging, while interior kit can also be selected for materials, theme, seat belts, steering wheel and carbon-fibre inlays, along with the selection of equipment packs.

Upon entry to the Lotus Store, customers will see an 8.4 sq m high-resolution LED display that is situated by the entrance. An area within the store is dedicated to exclusive Lotus merchandise and apparel, while a lounge also features on site.

Located on the first floor of Pavilion Damansara Heights, the Lotus Store is open daily from 10am to 10pm. This official opening of the Lotus Store in Pavilion Damansara Heights will be followed by the opening of the Lotus Cars flagship showroom in Glenmarie, Selangor, which is scheduled to take place in the second quarter of this year.

Beyond these two locations, Lotus Cars Malaysia also intends to grow the brand’s footprint to reach the northern and southern regions, and a Lotus Mobile Service Solution is also in the works for greater convenience to customers, the firm said.

“Here, the process of reintroducing the brand not only involved reassuring existing Lotus customers that we are here to care for their needs, but it was also paramount to have them and new potential customers accept, understand and embrace the new Lotus philosophy and global direction to build premium and top tier vehicles without having to compromise on the Lotus ideals, namely the pure enjoyment of driving,” said Lotus Cars Malaysia GM Jack Zaal.

