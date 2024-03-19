Mercedes-Benz Malaysia partners with ECOMY to install solar lighting for orang asli communities

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / March 19 2024 3:43 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has partnered up with Ecotourism & Conservation Society Malaysia (ECOMY) for the KampungKu project, which is dedicated to resolving the energy-related needs of indigenous rural communities across Malaysia by providing small-scale solar solutions.

The initiative is part of the Mercedes-Benz Grants for Good programme and saw MBM contribute a total of RM10,000 towards installing solar lighting for 20 orang asli families of the Bateq tribe in Kampung Sungai Garam and Kampung Bencah Kelubi, Merapoh, Pahang. In addition to installing 20 SunKing Pro solar lights with panels, MBM employees also donated essential items such as towels, blankets, clothes and toys for children.

“We are deeply moved and humbled by the opportunity to support the orang asli community in Kampung Sungai Garam and Kampung Bencah Kelubi. Providing solar lights, a fundamental yet crucial necessity, mirrors our deep-seated commitment to making a significant and positive impact on these communities,” said Amanda Zhang, CEO and president of MBM.

“This collective action underscores the strength of our corporate culture, where we not only strive to achieve excellence in our work but also make a profound difference in the communities we serve. It’s a clear testament to the compassion and commitment that lie at the heart of our company values,” she added.

Meanwhile, Andrew Sebastian, CEO and founder of ECOMY, commented, “we are immensely grateful for the collaborative effort with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia in our KampungKu project. This joint initiative has successfully provided much-needed aid to 20 homes, addressing their basic needs.”

Witnessing the joy and brightness in their lives not only reinforces our commitment but also highlights the essence of our responsibility towards society. It is a vivid reminder of the powerful role empathy and collective effort play in not just meeting immediate needs but in fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.”

The Mercedes-Benz Grants for Good programme commenced in 2023 with a substantial contribution of RM100,000, which was allocated to seven nonprofit organisations such as the Food Aid Foundation, Zoo Negara Malaysia, the Kiwanis Down Syndrome Foundation, Hospis Malaysia, among others.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.