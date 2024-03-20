Shell stations at PLUS highway R&Rs to close from midnight till 6am for maintenance – March 20-22

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / March 20 2024 11:20 am

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that Shell stations located along the highway will be closed from midnight till 6am for maintenance works.

This involves the Shell station at R&R Tapah northbound and R&R Machap southbound on March 20. On March 21, the closures will involve Shell stations at R&R Pagoh northbound and Senai (U) – Skudai southbound. For March 22, it’s the stations at the Tangkak lay-by southbound and Kulai lay-by northbound.

Note that these closures are only from midnight till 6am and it’s just the petrol stations that will be closed, not the entire R&R. If your pattern involves fuelling up at these locations and timing, take note.

