PDRM deploys 200 officers to 142 hotspots to ease Ramadan traffic jam – 1.2m vehicles enter KL daily

Posted in Local News / By /

PDRM deploys 200 officers to 142 hotspots to ease Ramadan traffic jam – 1.2m vehicles enter KL daily

PDRM’s Jabatan Siasatan dan Penguatkuasaan Trafik (JSPT) is deploying 200 officers to 142 locations deemed as hotspots in KL this Ramadan. According to JSPT Bukit Aman director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, the police presence is to assist the public and smoothen traffic flow during peak hours.

“I’m advising the public to control their emotions, have patience and don’t take reckless actions when stuck in a jam. JSPT will provide the best service to the public including launching Op Selamat during Hari Raya Aidilfitri later.

“This is to ease the balik kampung process, and with the cooperation of the Jabatan Pencegahan Jenayah dan Keselamatan Komuniti (JPJKK), keep vacant premises and homes safe,” Mohd Azman said when visiting the cops on duty at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in KL yesterday, reported by Harian Metro.

The JSPT cop reminded motorists to not obstruct traffic by parking indiscriminately. He said that it is estimated that 1.2 million vehicles enter KL on a workday, and 800,000 during the weekends during the fasting month. “JSPT is expecting congestion throughout Ramadan as many are taking the opportunity to return home early with clearance from their employers,” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 