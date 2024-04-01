Mobile hydrogen refueling station project in Putrajaya set to start operating before the end of 2024 – MOSTI

Posted in Local News, Technology / By Anthony Lim / April 1 2024 2:02 pm

The government, through the ministry of science, technology and innovation (MOSTI) aims to start operation of its mobile hydrogen refueling unit (MHRU) pilot project in Putrajaya before the end of this year.

It minister, Chang Lih Kang, said that following the signing of the cooperation document between local industry partners with the support of his ministry in July 2023, MOSTI has now taken preliminary steps through a collaboration with UMW Toyota Motor to highlight the potential of hydrogen mobility, especially in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said this during a demonstration refueling session of the MHRU at the Complex C government complex in Putrajaya earlier today, utilising a Toyota Mirai. The ceremony was officiated by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was given a brief briefing on hydrogen technology and was later chauffeured back to his office in the hydrogen-powered Mirai.

“This event aims to promote and give the public an opportunity to see for themselves the available hydrogen mobility facilities. It also shows that the technology is mature, that the cars are there,” Chang said. He said the mobile element allows the refueling rig to be moved to different locations, according to needs.

“It also shows the government’s commitment in emphasizing the importance of using clean energy. I hope that with this, it can increase awareness among the community regarding the use of hydrogen. I also welcome the cooperation of the private sector, including Toyota, to help our country further strengthen the use of hydrogen, including supplying and developing the necessary facilities,” he added.

Chang said the effort in promoting hydrogen as an alternative fuel source is very much in line with the targets of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the National Energy Policy 2022-2040 (DTN) and the aspirations of the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030 (LCMB).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.