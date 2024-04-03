ECRL progress now at 64% – Port Klang-Kota Bharu link ready by end-2026, operational from Jan 2027

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / April 3 2024 9:56 am

According to a report by Bernama, the transport ministry is confident that the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will be completed on time in December 2026 and will be operational from January 2027.

Transport minister Anthony Loke revealed the project has now reached the 64% completion mark as of March 2024. When operational, the line, which traverses four states (Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor) will allow commuters to enjoy a four-hour travel time between Kota Bharu and Kuala Lumpur compared to a seven-hour journey by car.

“The ECRL project has entered a new construction phase since 2023 with infrastructure works to include the installation of flyover beams, track installation, and the construction of stations and railway depots. There are more than 1,900 work sites and almost 650 are active along this 665-km national infrastructure project,” said Loke.

He added that excavation works have reached a depth of more than 8 km of the 16.39-km long twin-bore Genting Tunnel using a combination of drill and blast method and tunnel boring machine. “We expect to break through the Genting Tunnel in the second quarter of 2025, making it the longest rail tunnel in Asia,” Loke commented.

Meanwhile, bridge works are making good progress with the installation of viaduct beams for 155 bridges out of the total 219 as of February 2024. Loke also reported that installation works of the 92-km track for the first phase was completed end-February 2024, a month ahead of schedule.

“The second phase of the 97-km works are expected to be completed in June 2024, after which track installation works can be carried out between the Dungun and Kota Bharu stretch,” said Loke. “The electrification system will be installed as early as May this year in the Cherating Station area in Pahang, followed by locations where track installation has been completed,” he added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.