ECRL progress now at 62.4% – Kota Bharu-Gombak alignment to be completed by Dec 2026 as scheduled

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

ECRL progress now at 62.4% – Kota Bharu-Gombak alignment to be completed by Dec 2026 as scheduled

Construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) has now progressed to the 62.4% completion mark, according to Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) CEO Darwis Abdul Razak. He said that construction is proceeding smoothly, with the Kelantan phase of the project presently at 75.8%, as Bernama reports.

“The 43 km ECRL alignment in Kelantan involves the construction of two stations, Kota Bharu for passengers only, and Pasir Puteh Station for passengers and cargo,” he said. As for Terengganu, progress of the project has gone past 80%, with most of the infrastructure work completed.

He added that the construction of bridges for elevated sections was also progressing well. “Recently, we successfully dug through three tunnels, bringing the total to 30 (tunnels) out of 41,” he said.

ECRL progress now at 62.4% – Kota Bharu-Gombak alignment to be completed by Dec 2026 as scheduled

Darwis said that the alignment from Kota Bharu to the integrated transport terminal in Gombak, Selangor, is expected to be completed on schedule in December 2026, with services slated to commence from January 2027. “Meanwhile, the ECRL alignment from Gombak to Port Klang is scheduled to be completed by December 2027,” he said.

The ECRL, which is a 50:50 joint venture project between Malaysia Rail Link and China Communications Construction (CCCC), was announced in 2016. It was then cancelled in 2018, but revived the following year with changes to its alignment.

The 665 km route connecting Kota Bharu to Port Klang, which will have 59 tunnels, is expected to reduce travel time between these points to four hours from the current seven hours needed for an equivalent road journey, or more than 12 hours during festive seasons.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • Marc on Mar 26, 2024 at 11:51 am

    I think the map is wrong. It’s showing one of the earlier alignments with the line ending in putrajaya rather than gombak

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Kam on Mar 26, 2024 at 12:10 pm

    Thank you Najib Razak

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • LRT User on Mar 26, 2024 at 12:13 pm

    Tenkiu Pak Najib for making this a reality and tenkiu Pak Sabri for returning the layout back to original after PH screwed it up. Lucky us this project has gone too far for current PH to screw it up again. LTL did his job well for pushing thru the progress before he left as transport minister.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • newme on Mar 26, 2024 at 12:36 pm

    This rail project is so unnecessary. It is just attracting more of the folks to the cities. In turn, these folks want to turn the cities back into the place they are escaping in the first place.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 5
    Reply
    • Sick & Tired on Mar 26, 2024 at 2:30 pm

      Without this gamechanger project, the Thais would have allowed China to dig their Kra canal then all trade would effectively bypass Msia. That will kill Msian economy. You sure you want that?

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Bob Mal on Mar 26, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    It is so confusing when both the top and bottom map does not coincide so now which route is correct?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Sick & Tired on Mar 26, 2024 at 2:28 pm

      Yes this is all Pakatan fault for nearly dooming this gamechanger project by rerouting thru nearly all the states. If Sabah & Sarawa were a bit closer they would also want to go thru there as well before turning around and finally reaching Selangor after a month long journey. This was how stupid they are.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 