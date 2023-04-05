In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 5 April 2023 11:52 am / 1 comment

Construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has now gone past the 40% completion mark, according to Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) CEO Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak. “Construction work for the entire 665 km ECRL line from Kota Baru of Kelantan to Port Klang in Selangor is at a progress level of 40.81%,” he said last weekend.

In his latest progress update, he said the construction of the 275km-long alignment in Terengganu, which is the longest compared to those in Kelantan, Pahang and Selangor, has reached 55.2% and is on schedule to meet its December 2026 completion date.

Meanwhile, construction has reached the 51.94% mark in Kelantan. Based on this progress, he said that the alignment – which covers 43.86 km of the entire route – is also expected to be completed according to schedule by end-2026, as Bernama reports.

The ECRL, which is a 50:50 joint venture project between Malaysia Rail Link and China Communications Construction (CCCC), has seen quite a number of twists and turns to its development since it was announced in 2016. From being cancelled in 2018 and revived the following year to changes in its alignment, the project has also seen its construction cost being revised a number of times.

At present, the project is proceeding with its cost reduced by RM11.01 billion from the original RM85.97 billion approved in 2016, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said last December. The 665 km route connecting Kota Bharu to Port Klang, which will have 59 tunnels, is expected to be fully completed by December 2026, with operations expected to start in January 2027.