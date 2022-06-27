In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 27 June 2022 11:38 am / 4 comments

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project reached the 30% completion mark in May and is on track to reach the target of 37% by the end of the year, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Wee said that infrastructure works are ongoing concurrently in four states, and the three parcels are Section A from Kota Bharu to Dungun, Section B from Dungun to Mentakab and Section C from Mentakab to Port Klang. There are now over 300 work sites along the 665 km line.

“The number of work sites will keep rising until the peak of construction in 2023, when there will be 23,000 workers needed to develop the ECRL project effectively,” Wee said at the launch ceremony of the Genting Tunnel construction works last week, reported by Bernama.

He added that there will be various vacancies in both management and non-management to be filled, and gave assurance that the need for local workforce will rise up 70% of the quota in 2023, in line with the construction progress, which will reach its peak next year.

The ECRL is a 50:50 joint venture project between Malaysia Rail Link and China Communications Construction (CCCC). The 665 km route connecting Kota Bharu to Port Klang involves 59 tunnels and will cost RM50.27 billion. The rail line is expected to be fully completed by December 2026, with operations expected to start in January 2027. The mega project has shifted shape along with the government in charge – here’s a recap of the ECRL’s twist and turns so far.