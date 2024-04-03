Transport ministry denies viral claim of JPJ given KPI to issue 13,000 summonses during Hari Raya period

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / April 3 2024 6:08 pm

The ministry of transport has denied any truth to the claim made in a viral message circulating on social media channels that the road transport department (JPJ) has been given a key performance indicator (KPI) mark to issue 13,000 traffic summonses during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said there was no such KPI directive, stating that JPJ has only been tasked to ensure road safety and reduce the number of road accidents during the upcoming period, as FMT reports.

“Enforcement will definitely be present (during Hari Raya Aidilfitri), and operations will be conducted to ensure compliance with the law. If you commit an offence, you’ll be fined,” Loke said.

He reminded the public to be cautious about news circulated on social media, and to verify claims before sharing such messages. The viral message making the rounds on WhatsApp claimed that JPJ had been set a KPI target of issuing 13,000 summonses from April 1 to 20, and that 1,500 vehicles were to be confiscated during the period.

The department will of course be carrying out special operations from April 1 to 20, with the usual enforcement being carried out on traffic offences such as not wearing seat belts, overtaking on double lines, queue cutting and using mobile phones while operating a vehicle. If you’re going to be out on the road, drive safe and obey all traffic rules.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.