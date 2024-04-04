Speed limit on all federal roads in Malaysia reduced to 80 km/h from April 8 to 14 for Hari Raya Aidifitri

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / April 4 2024 10:14 am

The works ministry (KKR) has announced that the speed limit on federal roads nationwide will be temporarily reduced by 10 km/h from April 8 to 14 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration. It said the 90 km/h speed limit on all federal roads will be reduced to 80 km/h during the period.

In a statement, the ministry said that federal road concessionaires have been instructed to suspend all non-critical construction and maintenance works on roads from April 5 to 14 to avoid disrupting traffic flow, except for patching potholes, emergency/critical works and construction activities outside road reserves.

It added that for highways, concessionaires will not be allowed to implement any lane closures except for emergencies and essential works from April 1 to 17.

The ministry said that the temporary reduction in the speed limit was among the measures being taken by the government to enhance road safety and reduce the risk of accidents during festive seasons. It added that it will carry out integrated operations and road safety campaigns during the same period.

