Central Spine Road (LTU) Raub exit Raya traffic plan

JKR Raub has shared a traffic flow plan for Hari Raya at the entrance to the Central Spine Road a.k.a. Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) at Exit 9, Raub Utara, which is pretty congested this festive season.

The local works department says that motorists from Kelantan/Lipis (Federal Route 8, Jalan Bentong-Gua Musang) heading towards Bentong/KL can take the slip road on the left to enter the LTU before the traffic lights at Batu 3, Raub.

Meanwhile, vehicles from Raub town that want to enter LTU are advised to use Exit 8, Raub Selatan, at the Krau intersection. See the map above and images below for a clearer picture of the temporary traffic plan. Drive safe.

