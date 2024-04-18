KVDT2 project starts in Port Klang – two KTM Komuter lines affected, new schedule effective Apr 20 released

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / April 18 2024 12:40 pm

Here’s more news from the KTM Komuter front. The Klang Valley Electrified Double Track Phase 1 (KVDT1) project between Rawang and KL Sentral stations has been completed – which is reflected in the increased frequency that makes KTM Komuter viable again, starting April 22 – and now is the time to start Phase 2 (KVDT2).

The second phase of the rail rehabilitation project will kick off between Simpang Port Klang and Port Klang, and two KTM Komuter lines will be affected. They are the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang – Batu Caves line, and the Tanjung Malim – Pelabuhan Klang – Tanjung Malim line.

These two lines will be getting new schedules, starting April 20 for weekends and public holidays, and April 22 for weekdays. Your routine might be affected and it will take time to adapt, but this is a classic case of bersusah-susah dahulu, bersenang-senang kemudian, as those in the north of the Klang Valley can testify. New schedules here.

Meanwhile, folks from Kuang, Rawang, Serendah and further north, you’ve got your KTM Komuter back – with a weekday peak hour frequency of 15 minutes starting from April 22, the KTM is now viable way to commute to KL and back – details here.

