KTM Komuter Tg Malim – KL Sentral route to operate with 15 minutes frequency from next Mon, April 22

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / April 16 2024 12:44 pm

This is huge and much-awaited news for those who live north of the Klang Valley. KTM has announced that the Komuter Tanjung Malim – KL Sentral route will operate with a frequency of 15 minutes on workday peak hours. It starts next Monday, April 22.

Those within the Klang Valley might not understand as they benefit from the LRT and MRT, but this announcement is a big upgrade that makes the KTM Komuter a viable way to commute to KL and back for those living in Kuang, Rawang, Serendah and further north.

According to the rail operator, one can expect time savings of between 15 to 50 minutes with this improvement. If it’s been awhile since you’ve been on the KTM Komuter, this line takes you direct to KL Sentral and passes by Sungai Buloh, Kepong, Segambut, Putra (PWTC), Bank Negara and the old KL train station. You can switch to the MRT at Sg Buloh and Kepong Sentral stations.

By the way, KTM Komuter has adopted the open payment system, which means that you can wave your Visa/Mastercard debit or credit cards to pay, aside from the usual Touch n Go.

