Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / November 17 2023 5:54 pm

Earlier this week, we reported that you can now use MyDebit cards to pay for KTM Komuter rides in the Klang Valley and Utara line. Debit cards are accepted on the automated gates, at the ticket counters as well as the ticket kiosks.

For now, only Malaysian-issued MyDebit cards are accepted, and you’ll first have to activate the PayWave function. KTM now says that it’s currently working on expanding debit card acceptance to include cards issued by foreign banks.

Also, credit card payment is on the way and will be integrated by the end of this month. “By the end of November 2023, KTMB will accept all credit card usage at KTM stations. This initiative aims to offer flexibility and choice,” it said in a statement.

That’s not all, because “Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are set to launch early next year at all KTM stations,” the rail operator added. At present, KTM’s automated gates accept MyDebit cards, Touch n Go cards as well as the in-house Komlink card, which houses concession card holders with 50% discounts.

