Naza collaborates with Gentari, says that it will be representing a new EV auto brand – which OEM?

Posted in Cars, Local News / By /

From L-R: Gentari DC charger at Naza Automall PJ, AC charger at Naza Tower KL

Naza Automotive Holdings recently formalised its collaboration with Gentari Green Mobility, and the strategic partnership sets the stage for the former’s ‘readiness to become a formidable player in the EV space’. The partnership is set to empower all EV users with nationwide access to a network of charging stations, the companies said in a statement.

“This partnership with Gentari is not only a testament to our dedication to sustainability but also a bold step towards accelerating Malaysia’s EV journey. It aligns seamlessly with the government’s vision of transitioning to a greener economy by 2050,” said Naza Group executive chairman SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin.

“Our collaboration with Gentari underlines our commitment to ensuring a thriving ecosystem for EVs, one where accessibility meets environmental responsibility. The deployment of EV-charging infrastructure bears witness to the synergy between Naza and Gentari, reaching not only our tenants and communities but ultimately, every EV enthusiast nationwide,” he added.

Naza collaborates with Gentari, says that it will be representing a new EV auto brand – which OEM?

smart PJ, operated by Naza, will open its doors later this year

With this partnership, Gentari will initiate the deployment of EV chargers at properties owned by the Naza Group. The phased rollout commenced in August 2023 with the first installation at Naza Tower near KLCC, and more recently at Naza Automall in Petaling Jaya. Naza’s property division is also exploring the integration of charging points at its developments such as KL Metropolis and TTDI Sentralis in Section 13, Shah Alam.

“Together, the parties present an enticing proposition to the EV principal that Naza Auto will be representing, showcasing the Malaysian market’s readiness for electrification,” the companies said in a statement, hinting that Naza, which used to be a major auto distributor in Malaysia, is set to add a new brand to its portfolio.

Last month, smart Malaysia announced that Naza will operate a new smart dealership at the latter’s PJ base, and those who use the Federal Highway would have seen the hoarding. It’s set to open in the second half of the year. Could it be smart, or is this ‘EV principal’ another OEM?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on Apr 19, 2024 at 4:22 pm

    meh anything that naza touches turns to poop

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ioma on Apr 19, 2024 at 4:40 pm

    No matter how formidable the EV brand is, with Naza involvement, it won’t be formidable anymore.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 