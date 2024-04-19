Petronas Lubricants International and Mercedes-Benz Global CS & Parts sign strategic partnership deal

Posted in International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / April 19 2024 1:30 pm

Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) and Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts have entered into a strategic partnership agreement and will be collaborating to develop technical solutions that optimise vehicle performance and efficiency, aimed at driving advancements within the automotive after-sales sector.

The two companies will be leveraging their respective expertise, harnessing digitalisation strategies, tailored market approaches, robust global collaborations as well as initiatives aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, to deliver enhanced customer value within the sector, they said in a statement.

“At Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts our top priority is to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction, truly caring for their vehicles by offering high-performing, innovative and sustainable products for their vehicles,” said Andreas Jörg, director of service and parts business and warranty and goodwill, Mercedes-Benz Cars.

“Our strategic partnership with PLI is an exciting opportunity to further enhance our commitment to our customers by collaborating on innovative technologies that will shape the future of mobility and customer experience,” he added.

“Leveraging our experience in the development of Fluid Technology Solutions, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions to cater to advanced engine technologies and meet the high-performance driving needs of our customers including delivering improved fuel efficiency, engine performance and safety,” said Hezlinn Idris, MD and group CEO of PLI

“Together with Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts, we are expanding our global reach, making our solutions more accessible to the world while prioritising customer value at the core of our offerings,” she added.

As part of the collaboration, PLI and Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts will also explore avenues for joint marketing initiatives, educational programs, and public outreach campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the significance of sustainable mobility solutions, the companies said.

Petronas has been a partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team since 2010, and they’ve won eight constructors’ championships in that time. Back in 2022, both parties announced a multi-year title and technical partnership for the 2026 F1 season onwards, and team boss Toto Wolff said “our team and Petronas are no longer just partners; we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come”.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.