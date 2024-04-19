Volvo Birthday Sale with ‘super-secret deals’, RM50k Sweden trip – April 26-28 at Sentul Depot, dealerships

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / April 19 2024 12:04 pm

Volvo is turning 97 this month and Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) will have a big birthday bash next weekend. All are invited to the Volvo Birthday Sale from April 26-28 at Sentul Depot in KL and all Volvo dealerships across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

On offer at the three-day event are ‘super-secret deals’ on Volvo’s full line-up of electrified models. The Volvo C40 and Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric EVs already come with a RM15,000 rebate in April, but there will be further offers at the event – that’s the super-secret bit.

What’s a birthday without gifts, and Volvo has a big one lined up. Customers who purchase EVs during the event will stand a chance to win the grand prize of a trip to Gothenburg, Sweden for two worth up to RM50,000, including a visit to the brand new ‘World of Volvo’ flagship experience centre that only opened its doors this month.

By the way, the C40 Recharge Pure Electric was recently updated for model year 2024. The EV now comes with a 550 km WLTP range (100 km more than before) courtesy of a larger 82 kWh battery pack (was 78 kWh). Max rate for DC charging is now 200 kW, up from 150 kW – 10-80% state of charge takes just 27 minutes. There’s also pixel LED headlights and a new Vapour Grey option. If you need more space and rear headroom, opt for the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

EVs aside, VCM has a range of plug-in hybrids including the XC90, XC60, S60, S90 and sexy V60. Also available are a wide selection of Volvo Selekt cars. These are approved pre-owned cars with warranty and full inspection.

Finally, to mark Volvo’s 97 years of heritage and safety innovations on the road, the first 97 customers who place orders over the three days will also receive an exclusive Volvo Gift Box upon delivery of their new car. All are invited, so register here to secure your spot and enjoy personalised service at the Volvo Birthday Sale.

GALLERY: 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric

