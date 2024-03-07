2024 Volvo C40 Recharge in Malaysia gallery – 550 km EV range, 200 kW DC, Pixel LED headlamps; fr RM289k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / March 7 2024 4:05 pm

In late February this year, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) updated the C40 Recharge for the 2024 model year, which sees improvements to the electric vehicle’s powertrain as well as kit list. Pricing for the locally-assembled (CKD) SUV remains the same at RM288,888 on-the-road without insurance, but if you order a C40 by March 31, 2024, you’ll get to enjoy a RM10,000 rebate.

As far as improvements go, the 2024 C40 now offers 100 km more range than before at 550 km following the WLTP standard. This is thanks to a new battery with an increased gross energy capacity of 82 kWh (79 kWh usable), which is an upgrade from the previous 78 kWh (75 kWh usable). The maximum DC fast charging capacity also gets a bump to 200 kW from 150 kW that enables the battery to get from a 10-80% state of charge in just 27 minutes.

The revised C40 continues have a dual-motor setup, but the electric motor on the front axle is now rated at 159 PS (157 hp or 117 kW) while the rear unit outputs 249 PS (245 hp or 183 kW) – this should promote a more rear-biased handling balance. With this configuration, the total system output is 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 670 Nm of torque, the latter being 10 Nm more than before, although the 0-100 km/h time remains unchanged at 4.7 seconds.

Other new items for 2024 include 19-inch aero-optimised five-spoke black diamond cut alloy wheels as well as Pixel LED headlamps with matrix technology (each cluster has 84 individual LEDs) and an adaptive high beam function – this replaces the previous reflector LEDs.

The C40 is offered in five colours, with Vapour Grey joining the existing Onyx Black, Crystal White, Fjord Blue and Sage Green. With each purchase, you’ll get a complimentary five-year Digital Services subscription for access to Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store and Volvo Cars app remote functions. Also included are a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty; a five-year/100,000 km free service package and five years of roadside assistance.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.