2024 Volvo C40 Recharge EV Malaysia: 550 km range, matrix headlights, 200 kW DC charging, still RM289k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / February 28 2024 5:18 pm

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced a comprehensive update for the C40 Recharge for the 2024 model year. No, it’s not called the EC40 (not yet, anyway), but Gothenburg’s refreshed coupé-style electric SUV still offers plenty new to the table, especially where range is concerned.

That’s because the C40’s battery has been enlarged from 78 to 82 kWh. It doesn’t seem like much, but together with more efficient cooling, it’s enough to bump up the range by 100 km to a much more competitive 550 km. What’s more, the new battery now supports up to 200 kW of DC fast charging power (up from 150 kW), resulting in a similar charge time from 10 to 80% in 28 minutes despite the increase in battery size.

The powertrain layout has also been reconfigured – instead of two equal 204 PS (150 kW) motors at the front and rear, Volvo has now fitted a less powerful 159 PS (117 kW) motor at the front and a more powerful 249 PS (183 kW) motor at the rear, which should provide a more pleasing rear-biased handling balance. Overall output is still rated at 408 PS (300 kW).

Aside from the revisions under the skin – as well as new 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels and Vapour Grey paint – VCM has also taken the opportunity to add to the car’s spec. The C40 now comes with matrix LED projector headlights, which replace the outgoing reflectors and enable an adaptive high beam function through the use of multiple diodes.

Despite all the additions, VCM has maintained the pricing for the C40 Recharge, which continues to retail at RM288,888 on-the-road without insurance. This figure includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty, a five-year/100,000 km free service package and five years of roadside assistance.

