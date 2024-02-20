Volvo XC40 Recharge EV renamed to EX40; C40 is now EC40 – 442 PS Performance upgrade pack introduced

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / February 20 2024 4:40 pm

Volvo has changed the names of some of its fully electric models in an effort to streamline and standardise its line-up. The Swedish carmaker is also updating its powertrains and will also offer Black Edition versions of some of its cars.

Starting with the name changes, the all-electric XC40 Recharge is now known as the EX40, making it abundantly clear it is the larger sibling to the EX30. Keep in mind that the XC40 name isn’t going away, as it is being retained for variants with an internal combustion engine.

Meanwhile, the C40 Recharge, which is the XC40 Recharge’s coupe-roofed sibling, has been renamed to the EC40. With this, Volvo’s electric vehicle line-up now consists of the EX30, EX40, EC40, EX90 and EM90.

Next up, Volvo is also removing the ‘Recharge’ badging used on plug-in hybrid models, which now only sport the T6 or T8 suffix to indicate different levels of power output. The company says this will make it easier for customer to understand which models are fully electric and which are hybrids when shopping.

In terms of powertrain updates, a new Performance software pack is being introduced for Twin Motor variants of the EX40 and EC40 in selected markets. For owners of the previous model year C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge, they can get the upgrade pack via the Volvo Cars app.

The Performance software bumps the peak power output by 34 PS (34 hp or 25 kW) for better acceleration and adds a unique pedal mapping for improved response. There’s also a dedicated ‘Performance’ drive mode for full access to the 442 PS (436 hp or 325 kW) – the standard output is 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW).

Another revision involves Volvo’s hybrids, with B5 mild hybrid petrol variants of the XC60 and XC90 now employing a more efficient engine combustion cycle. The company says this is expected to reduce CO2 emissions and improve fuel economy by up to 4% for the XC60 and around 2% for the XC90 following the WLTP cycle.

Last but not least, the EX40, EC40 and XC40 will be offered as Black Edition models following the success of the XC60 Black Edition launched last year. As the name implies, Black Edition cars get unique styling touches for a stealthier look, including an Onyx Black exterior, high gloss black badging, 20-inch five-spoke alloys in high gloss black and a choice of microtech or textile charcoal interiors.

