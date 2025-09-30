2026 Volvo EC40 Ultra Single Motor now in Malaysia – RM248,888, RM40k less than AWD; 488 km EV range

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volvo / by Gerard Lye / September 30 2025 2:20 pm

The Volvo EC40, formerly known as the C40 Recharge, is now available in a new Single Motor variant for the 2026 model year. Priced at RM248,888 on-the-road without insurance, the Single Motor is RM40,000 less than the Twin Motor which got an update earlier this year.

For the money, you’re getting an electric vehicle (EV) with a rear-mounted motor rated at 238 PS (235 hp or 175 kW) and 420 Nm of torque. This setup sees a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds and top speed of 180 km/h.

Powering the sole electric motor is a nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery with a gross energy capacity of 70 kWh (67 kWh usable), which is good for up to 488 km of range following the WLTP standard (554 km for the Twin Motor). DC fast charging is at 200 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in 26 minutes, while it takes seven hours to get from 0-100% via AC charging at 11 kW.

We’re getting the Single Motor in the top Ultra trim level, which brings with it 19-inch five-spoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels, staggered tyre sizes (235/50 front, 255/45 rear), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch central touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a Harman Kardon sound system, a Google built-in infotainment system with Volvo Car Connect Plus, a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control with PM2.5 sensor and a fixed panoramic sunroof.

Other items in the kit list include Pixel LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, powered front seats with driver’s side memory function, a hands-free powered tailgate, Pilot Assist, seven airbags, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, rear collision warning and avoidance, blind spot monitoring and cross traffic alert with auto brake.

Customers will have access to a new Sand Dune exterior colour, which was first introduced with the EX90 this year. This hue joins Aurora Silver, Onyx Black and Crystal White, all of which are paired with a Charcoal interior as well as suede textile/Microtech upholstery in Charcoal Connect.

A five-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty comes standard, along with an eight-year, 160,000-km warranty on the battery. For a limited time, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) will throw in free first year insurance (worth RM5,600) and a wallbox charger voucher (worth RM5,000) when you purchase an EC40 Ultra Single Motor.

