8 October 2022

The Volvo C40 Recharge has been sighted on test in Malaysia, hinting that an official launch might be close. These two units of the Volvo C40 Recharge was sighted parked in Bukit Jelutong yesterday by EV enthusiast reader @ECOmodepassion.

It’s not the first time we’re seeing Volvo cars being tested in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam – we previously saw the S60 being tested in the area.

It’s basically a sportier, coupe version of the XC40. It has a more dynamic rear end, but retains the same face. The face you see here looks different from what we’re used to seeing on the XC40 that’s currently on Malaysian roads, but the XC40 facelift will share the same face as this C40.

Although these C40 units have the badging on the rear taped up, it’s not hard to figure out that this is the electric dual motor all-wheel drive P8 model because it is the only model that the C40 is offered as currently, different from the XC40 which has both electric front wheel drive P6 and AWD P8 models as well as petrol and plug-in hybrid models.

The dual motors output 408 PS and 660 Nm of torque, drawing power from a 78-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that provides an estimated 420 km of range based on the WLTP standard. Performance-wise, the C40 has a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the XC40.

We expect the C40 to be more expensive than the XC40, but we don’t know how much. If we refer to Thai pricing, the XC40 is priced at 2.59 million baht while the C40 goes for 2.75 million baht, so that’s less than a 10% price premium. Just like the XC40, we expect the C40 to be offered as a CKD model in Malaysia.

