KL-Seremban Highway contraflow to be activated from today – from Sungai Besi toll to KM5.2, 6am to 9am

Posted in Local News / By /

KL-Seremban Highway contraflow to be activated from today – from Sungai Besi toll to KM5.2, 6am to 9am

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has announced that contra-flow traffic has been activated on the KL-Seremban Highway from today, April 24, from the Sungai Besi toll plaza to KM5.2 of the highway. This activation of contra-flow traffic will be from 6am to 9am.

Based on the graphic accompanying the city council’s announcement, the contra-flow activation is likely in order to facilitate maintenance works in the area.

Users who will be travelling along this stretch of the highway are advised to follow posted signage for the contra-flow traffic, and heed the instructions of personnel on-site.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 