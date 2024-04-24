KL-Seremban Highway contraflow to be activated from today – from Sungai Besi toll to KM5.2, 6am to 9am

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 24 2024 10:45 am

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has announced that contra-flow traffic has been activated on the KL-Seremban Highway from today, April 24, from the Sungai Besi toll plaza to KM5.2 of the highway. This activation of contra-flow traffic will be from 6am to 9am.

Based on the graphic accompanying the city council’s announcement, the contra-flow activation is likely in order to facilitate maintenance works in the area.

Users who will be travelling along this stretch of the highway are advised to follow posted signage for the contra-flow traffic, and heed the instructions of personnel on-site.

