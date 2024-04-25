2024 Toyota Yaris G Limited in Malaysia – performance and handling upgrades, 600 units; RM99,600 OTR

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / April 25 2024 7:16 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced today introduction of the Toyota Yaris G Limited for the Malaysian market, and this time around there is not only cosmetic revisions – there are upgrades applied to the B-segment hatchback’s chassis and powertrain as well.

Capped at a run of 600 units, the Yaris G Limited starts with the regular Yaris as its base, employing the familiar Dual VVT-i 2NR-FE 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. Changes to the engine include a cold air intake (CAI) to aid the intake of oxygen-rich air courtesy of a pod intake filter, in order to achieve better combustion efficiency.

The improved breathing is paired with a throttle controller that improves the vehicle’s pedal input to output ratio to achieve better engine response. This is also claimed to “improve horsepower and enhance acceleration”, though UMWT does not state any claimed engine output or performance gains with these changes.

As standard, the Yaris outputs 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Here, the Yaris G Limited continues to use the continuously variable transmission (CVT) with seven virtual ratios as before.

Chassis revisions featuring on the Yaris G Limited are comprised of new dampers which are stiffer in order to reduce body roll, improve grip and gain steering precision, in order for the driver to ‘switch lanes with confidence’, says UMWT. A chassis brace set is also included for increased body stiffness to improve stability, it adds.

Aesthetics are treated on the Yaris G Limited as well, with an aerokit that brings red highlights to the front bumper extensions, side skirts and rear bumper diffuser.

Elsewhere, equipment for the Yaris G Limited builds upon that of the regular G variant, which is comprised of LED headlamps with follow-me-home function, LED DRLs and foglamps, LED tail lamps, halogen rear foglamps, automatically folding side mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, acoustic windscreen, front parking sensors and rear disc brakes.

Inside, the cabin of the Yaris G Limited gets Optitron-equipped instrumentation, a 4.2-inch multi-information display leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear lever, automatic air-conditioning, six-speaker audio system and an electrochromic rear-view mirror.

Safety kit includes Toyota Safety Sense which is comprised of a pre-collision system with AEB, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert as well as a 360-degree camera system.

The Toyota Yaris G Limited can be had in Silver Metallic, Red Mica Metallic and Platinum White Pearl, the latter two also available as a two-tone scheme with a black roof and pillars for a total of five colour combinations.

Finally, pricing. The Toyota Yaris G Limited is sold for RM99,600 on-the-road without insurance, and comes with a five-year, unlimited mileage manufacturer’s warranty, while the performance parts featured in this variant are covered by a one-year, 20,000 km warranty.

