2023 Toyota Yaris updated in Malaysia – 9-inch head unit, wireless charger; up to RM4.7k more, RM88-92k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / September 18 2023 5:51 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has given the Malaysian-market Toyota Yaris another update, following the previous revision in May this year when the B-segment hatchback range was trimmed to two variants. Effective today (September 18), the Yaris starts from RM88,000 for the 1.5E, and goes up to RM91,600 for the 1.5G.

Over the last update, these prices represent increases of RM4,700 and RM4,000 for the E and G variants, respectively. Powertrain continues as before, with the Yaris continuing with the 2NR-FE 1,496 cc inline-four cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that outputs 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Similarly, transmission is a CVT with a simulated seven-speed Shiftmatic mode.

Exterior equipment carries on as before, where both variants continue to get LED headlamps with a follow-me-home function and manual-levelling adjustment, with LED combination tail lamps. Also on both variants are acoustic windshield glass, front LED foglamps, rear halogen foglamps, auto-fold side mirrors with indicators, and 16-inch alloy wheels in 195/50 tyres.

Where the two variants are differentiated on its exterior are on the door handles; the units on the 1.5E are body-coloured while those on the 1.5G get chrome plating. Mechanically, the 1.5G gains rear disc brakes, whereas the 1.5E carries on with rear drum brakes; both get front ventilated disc brakes.

To the interior, common between the two are black fabric upholstery, with 60:40 split-folding rear seats, Optitron instrument panel with 4.2-inch multi-information display, along with Sport and Eco drive modes, as well as illuminated scuff plates, nine-inch Display Audio with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (upgraded from the seven-inch unit previously), and a wireless device charger. Hard-wired charging continues to feature one USB-A port in front and two USB-C ports for the rear passengers.

Differences inside are on certain touch points, such as the shift lever knob and steering wheel which are urethane on the 1.5E, and are leather on the 1.5G. Air-conditioning is manual on the E and automatic on the G, a standard day-and-night interior rear-view mirror on the E and an electrochromic unit on the G, four-speaker audio on the E and six speakers on the G. The G variant also gets shift paddles, while the E does without.

Safety kit is largely identical across both variants, both coming with pre-collision system, lane departure alert, 3D panoramic view monitor, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert, ABS, VSC, traction control, hill start assist, now-standard front DVR, emergency stop signal, automatic door locks, seven airbags, and seatbelt warning for all seats. The 1.5E gets rear parking sensors, while the 1.5G gets those for the front as well.

As before, accessories for the Yaris are available to purchase, the Yaris getting a rear DVR (dashcam) for RM380, and an Aerokit package (bodykit) for RM2,500. Listed as part of the accessories pack, but already included with both variants are the Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) and RFID preparation. The Toyota Yaris continues to be sold in Malaysia with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Yaris in Malaysia

