2021 Toyota Yaris 1.5G

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has updated the Yaris for the 2023 model year in Malaysia, with one change being a reduced variant line-up that sees the departure of the base J. The E is now the new entry-level option priced at RM83,300 on-the-road without insurance, which is followed by the range-topping G retailing at RM87,600.

UPDATE: UMWT has confirmed that the information on its website (which we referred to at the time of writing) was incorrect. The updated Yaris does not come with the larger touchscreen and the G variant no longer gets paddle shifters. This post has been updated accordingly.

These prices are unchanged from what we reported back in July last year with the end of the sales tax exemption, and it should be noted that Yaris now has the same number of variants as the latest Vios launched this March.

Mechanically, the Yaris is powered by the same 2NR-FE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The Dual VVT-i mill drives the front wheels through a CVT with a seven-speed Shiftmatic mode.

Visually, our Yaris remains pretty much the same as before, meaning we’re not getting the facelifted look that first appeared in Thailand two months ago. Both variants come with manual-levelling LED headlamps that also include a follow-me-home function, LED taillights, LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, rear halogen fog lamps, auto-fold side mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels and acoustic windshield glass.

One difference between the E and G is the door handles, which are in body colour on the former, while the latter gets chrome plating. As part of the 2023 update, the Yaris come standard with an RFID tag.

More changes are found on the inside, starting with the Optitron instrument cluster that now comes with a red and white theme instead of the previous blue – the 4.2-inch multi-info display is retained. Elsewhere, there’s a new pattern for the fabric seats and the two USB ports aimed at rear passengers are now of the Type-C variety instead of Type-A. The G’s paddle shifters have also been omitted – the E didn’t come with it previously.

These changes are standard for both variants, with other shared features being keyless entry and engine start, selectable drive modes (Sport and Eco), illuminated scuff plates, Vehicle Telematics System (VTS), speed-sensing auto lock, seven airbags, rear parking sensors, VSC, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist and hill start assist. The head unit is the same 7-inch Display Audio system as before, with support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Toyota Safety Sense suite is also included on the E and G, with present systems being a pre-collision system (PCS) with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert (LDA), a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and a 360-degree panoramic view monitor.

Variant-specific features for the E include a urethane steering wheel and shift knob, manual air-conditioning and four speakers. The G improves upon the E by having a leather steering wheel and shift knob, automatic air-conditioning, six speakers, an electrochromic rear-view mirror as well as front and rear parking sensors.

As before, customers have a few optional accessories to choose from, including a rear dashcam for RM380, a wireless charger for RM490 and an aerokit for RM2,500. Colour options remain the same, with Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic being the available hues. A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty accompanies each purchase.

